Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 67,192 Shares of Ameren Corp (AEE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 276,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,192 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $17,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 274.3% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.15. Ameren Corp has a 12 month low of $51.89 and a 12 month high of $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Ameren had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Ameren from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wolfe Research cut Ameren from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

