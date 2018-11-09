Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Apache Co. (APA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,327 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Apache worth $17,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Apache in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Apache in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,009,000. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Apache by 365.5% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 26,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apache by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 174,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 39,116 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apache news, CEO John J. Christmann purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.63 per share, for a total transaction of $170,157.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,574,866.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rebecca A. Hoyt sold 6,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $290,150.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. Apache Co. has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Apache had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apache Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Apache’s payout ratio is 416.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apache from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Apache from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Apache in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.37.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

