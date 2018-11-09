S&T (SANT) PT Set at €20.30 by Warburg Research

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been assigned a €20.30 ($23.60) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.54% from the stock’s current price.

SANT has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, equinet set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

Get S&T alerts:

Shares of ETR:SANT opened at €22.44 ($26.09) on Friday. S&T has a 12 month low of €9.93 ($11.55) and a 12 month high of €22.98 ($26.72).

About S&T

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.