Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $16,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 672,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after buying an additional 516,826 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 432.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 163,571 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 87,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after buying an additional 202,471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.19. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $23.61.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.98 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 76.04% and a net margin of 6.05%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $222,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,429.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

