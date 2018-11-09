Sally Beauty (SBH) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SBH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a hold rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. beau downgraded Sally Beauty from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.36.

Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,282,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.19. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $23.61.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.98 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 76.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $222,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,429.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,103,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares during the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

