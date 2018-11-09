Salzgitter (SZG) Given a €38.50 Price Target at Baader Bank

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €38.50 ($44.77) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Salzgitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €42.38 ($49.27).

Shares of SZG traded down €1.73 ($2.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €34.30 ($39.88). The company had a trading volume of 302,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €29.74 ($34.58) and a fifty-two week high of €52.40 ($60.93).

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

