Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.02

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 221363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 3.21.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $23.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Stewart Parker acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $27,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,350. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.02” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/sangamo-therapeutics-sgmo-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-11-02.html.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.