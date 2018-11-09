Savannah Resources’ (SAV) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by research analysts at FinnCap in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAV. Northland Securities reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Northland Capital Partners reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 23.53 ($0.31).

LON:SAV opened at GBX 6.74 ($0.09) on Wednesday. Savannah Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 6.92 ($0.09).

In other news, insider Christopher Michael McGarty sold 2,037,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total transaction of £163,000 ($212,988.37).

About Savannah Resources

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

