Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) Holdings Lifted by Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 93,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 139,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 13,188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $54.83 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

