Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $31.21 and last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 5347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.87.
The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWM. Sidoti set a $56.00 price target on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the second quarter valued at $2,419,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 17.7% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the second quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the second quarter valued at $13,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $991.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.43.
Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile (NYSE:SWM)
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.
Recommended Story: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.