Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) Stock Rating Lowered by Sidoti

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SWM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

SWM opened at $32.01 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $991.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 67,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,393,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

