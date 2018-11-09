Scientific Games (SGMS) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGMS. BidaskClub raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Scientific Games from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.43.

Scientific Games stock traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.74. 5,436,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.21. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $62.80.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.92 million. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scientific Games will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.35 per share, with a total value of $151,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,552,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,255.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 185,000 shares of company stock worth $5,828,300 over the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 25.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,610,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,312,000 after purchasing an additional 522,724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,072,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,469,000 after purchasing an additional 361,648 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 71.4% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 816.8% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 111,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 98,912 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 980.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 95,398 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

