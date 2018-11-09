Scout24 (G24) PT Set at €43.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Scout24 (ETR:G24) received a €43.00 ($50.00) price target from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.36% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €43.20 ($50.23) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.10 ($51.28) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Scout24 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €44.06 ($51.24).

Get Scout24 alerts:

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €36.64 ($42.60) on Wednesday. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €29.81 ($34.66) and a 52-week high of €37.60 ($43.72).

About Scout24

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24 and AutoScout24segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate, as well as offers advertising services to third-party suppliers, such as insurance and financial service providers, utilities, or removal companies.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.