Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH) Insider Charles Fabrikant Sells 51,432 Shares

Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) insider Charles Fabrikant sold 51,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $2,581,372.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 492,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,740,508.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Seacor stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.81. 378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $915.26 million, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 0.64. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.59 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $220.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. Seacor had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 16.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Seacor by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Seacor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Seacor during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seacor by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Seacor by 1,831.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Seacor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc, a diversified holding company, engages in transportation, and logistics and risk management consultancy businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a diversified fleet of marine transportation, and towing and bunkering assets.

