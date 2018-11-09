Seagate Technology (STX) PT Lowered to $47.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Summit Redstone raised Seagate Technology to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Seagate Technology to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.91.

STX opened at $45.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.71. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $62.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 123.05% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

In other Seagate Technology news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, bought 2,090,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $106,504,486.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James J. Murphy sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $28,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,055,357 shares of company stock worth $209,385,069 and have sold 46,086 shares worth $2,529,660. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 567.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 104,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 88,993 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 72,327 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

