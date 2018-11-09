Seaport Global Securities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Par Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Par Pacific’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

PARR opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $21.34.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $909.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.50 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 81,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

