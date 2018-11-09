Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (SHOS) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.56

News articles about Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (NASDAQ:SHOS) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores earned a media sentiment score of 0.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:SHOS opened at $2.42 on Friday. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (NASDAQ:SHOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $431.03 million for the quarter. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%.

In other Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores news, Director Robbins David purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,715.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 24,000 shares of company stock worth $76,250 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc engages in the retail sale of home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, and hardware in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Sears Hometown and Hardware, and Sears Outlet. The Sears Hometown and Hardware segment operates Sears Hometown Stores that offer products and services across a selection of merchandise categories, including home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, sporting goods, and household goods; and Sears Hardware Stores, which provide products and services across a range of merchandise categories, such as home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, other home improvement products, fasteners, electrical supplies, and plumbing supplies.

