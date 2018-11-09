Sempra Energy (SRE) Lifted to B at TheStreet

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of SRE stock opened at $117.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $100.49 and a one year high of $127.22.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Sempra Energy had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA increased its position in Sempra Energy by 20.8% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 278,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,716,000 after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 473,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,869,000 after acquiring an additional 31,275 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 135,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Sempra Energy by 17.5% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 35,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.