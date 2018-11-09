Sempra Energy (SRE) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.30-5.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.43. Sempra Energy also updated its FY18 guidance to $5.30 to $5.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.97. The stock had a trading volume of 878,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.49 and a fifty-two week high of $127.22.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Sempra Energy had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st were given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.38.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

