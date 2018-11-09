Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $6.31 Million Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Continental during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in United Continental during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Continental by 107.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in United Continental by 521.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in United Continental by 155.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Macquarie set a $91.00 target price on United Continental and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on United Continental from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Buckingham Research set a $108.00 target price on United Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on United Continental from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Shares of United Continental stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $92.85.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

