Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 15,803 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,760 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,675,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,751 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 617,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 168,136 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of -0.59. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $49.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $518.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.68 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $56.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

