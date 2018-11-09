Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 615 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,726,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,747,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $554.64.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $530.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.02. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.75 and a twelve month high of $581.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.22 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 18.79%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.66, for a total value of $81,549.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,704.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.86, for a total transaction of $16,277,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,208 shares in the company, valued at $22,142,018.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock worth $24,144,846 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

