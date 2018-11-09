Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Given a $15.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 target price on Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MCRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.81.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,478. The firm has a market cap of $311.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.43 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.31% and a negative return on equity of 256.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John G. Aunins sold 42,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $327,274.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Pomerantz sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $113,913.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,070.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,634 shares of company stock worth $526,006. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 135,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 69,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which is in Phase III clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.