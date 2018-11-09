Serica Energy’s (SQZ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of LON:SQZ opened at GBX 131.75 ($1.72) on Tuesday. Serica Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 20.25 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 93 ($1.22).

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

