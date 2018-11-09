Service Co. International (SCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $846.75 Million

Brokerages forecast that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will post $846.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $844.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $849.50 million. Service Co. International posted sales of $812.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Service Co. International had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Service Co. International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Service Co. International from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $3,708,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $2,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 616,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,190,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,706,670 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 62.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,690,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCI stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Service Co. International (SCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.