Service Co. International (SCI) Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,225 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Service Co. International worth $17,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 56,753 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,690,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCI opened at $44.82 on Friday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Service Co. International had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 32,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $1,343,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,291,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $2,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 616,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,190,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,150 shares of company stock worth $11,706,670. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Service Co. International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Service Co. International from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

