SGL Carbon (SGL) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) received a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 9.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Cfra set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SGL Carbon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €11.73 ($13.64).

Shares of SGL opened at €10.00 ($11.62) on Wednesday. SGL Carbon has a fifty-two week low of €8.09 ($9.41) and a fifty-two week high of €14.70 ($17.09).

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

