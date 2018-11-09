Sharps Compliance (SMED) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

Separately, Barrington Research set a $5.00 price target on Sharps Compliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 million, a PE ratio of -100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Sharps Compliance had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 10.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 260,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 24.8% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 163,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 16.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 78.4% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 265,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 116,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 492.9% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 351,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 292,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

