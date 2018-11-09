Shaw Communications Inc (SJR.B) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

TSE SJR.B opened at C$24.79 on Friday. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of C$24.31 and a 1-year high of C$30.44.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

SJR.B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$30.25 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/shaw-communications-inc-sjr-b-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-10.html.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.