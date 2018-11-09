Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for OneSavings Bank (OSB)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities cut shares of OneSavings Bank to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price (up previously from GBX 495 ($6.47)) on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OneSavings Bank from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 493.67 ($6.45).

Get OneSavings Bank alerts:

Shares of LON:OSB traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 396 ($5.17). The company had a trading volume of 322,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,038. OneSavings Bank has a one year low of GBX 361.70 ($4.73) and a one year high of GBX 477.97 ($6.25).

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported GBX 27.30 ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 27.60 ($0.36) by GBX (0.30) ($0.00).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.99%.

In other news, insider April Talintyre sold 164,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.34), for a total value of £673,655.72 ($880,250.52).

About OneSavings Bank

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for OneSavings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSavings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.