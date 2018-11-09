Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Verona Pharma (VRP)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Verona Pharma (LON:VRP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

Shares of VRP stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Tuesday. Verona Pharma has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 189 ($2.47).

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis.

