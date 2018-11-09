Short Interest in Biopharmx Corp (BPMX) Declines By 8.3%

Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,838,037 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the October 15th total of 12,916,364 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,373,553 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In other Biopharmx news, Director Stephen Morlock sold 1,125,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $202,504.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anja B. Krammer sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of BPMX remained flat at $$0.18 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,795,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,345,575. Biopharmx has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.38.

Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million.

About Biopharmx

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

