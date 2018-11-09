Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,096 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shutterfly were worth $11,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Shutterfly by 25.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shutterfly in the third quarter worth $988,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterfly by 13.9% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 825,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,418,000 after acquiring an additional 100,836 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shutterfly in the third quarter worth $919,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shutterfly by 16.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SFLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Shutterfly from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Shutterfly to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFLY opened at $57.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. Shutterfly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $100.34.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $368.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.54 million. Shutterfly had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. Shutterfly’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shutterfly, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Pope sold 17,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $1,023,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michele Anderson sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $685,828.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,222 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,954. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

