Siemens (SIE) Given a €134.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €134.00 ($155.81) price target on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €138.00 ($160.47) price target on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €129.00 ($150.00).

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of SIE opened at €102.10 ($118.72) on Tuesday. Siemens has a 52 week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 52 week high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.