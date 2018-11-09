Siemens (SIE) PT Set at €130.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIE. BNP Paribas set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. UBS Group set a €138.00 ($160.47) price target on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €128.55 ($149.48).

Shares of SIE stock traded down €1.18 ($1.37) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €102.34 ($119.00). The stock had a trading volume of 2,697,445 shares. Siemens has a 12-month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 12-month high of €133.39 ($155.10).

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

