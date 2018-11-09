Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $203.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sierra Wireless updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.22-0.30 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.22-$0.30 EPS.

Sierra Wireless stock traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.02. 2,113,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.70. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWIR shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “$16.55” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Roth Capital set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

