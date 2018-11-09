Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM remained flat at $$2.18 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,915. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $3.12.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Friday.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

