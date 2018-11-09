Simmons First National Co. (SFNC) Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simmons First National in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on SFNC. Sandler O’Neill lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of SFNC opened at $27.75 on Thursday. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 22.55%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,539,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,021,000 after purchasing an additional 979,883 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,475,000 after purchasing an additional 610,825 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 996,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2,637.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 326,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 314,131 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,339,000 after acquiring an additional 311,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.