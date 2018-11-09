Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Stake Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $11,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.42.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $187.29 on Friday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $145.78 and a 1 year high of $188.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 57.87%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.36%.

In other Simon Property Group news, insider John Rulli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $1,119,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

