Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 103.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,346 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $34,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Saturday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Align Technology from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $425.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.08.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.73, for a total transaction of $1,009,607.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $3,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,648 shares of company stock worth $20,577,327. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $240.64 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.12 and a fifty-two week high of $398.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Align Technology had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

