Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a C$8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$8.50. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut Slate Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.00.

TSE SOT.UN opened at C$7.54 on Wednesday. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of C$7.48 and a twelve month high of C$8.42.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT, formerly FAM Real Estate Investment Trust, is a Canada-based open-ended investment trust. The Trust focuses on acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties in Canada with an emphasis on office properties. The Trust has a portfolio that spans approximately four million square feet (sq.ft.) of gross leasable area (GLA) and consists of over 30 properties located across Canada.

