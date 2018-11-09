SLM Solutions Group (AM3D) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AM3D. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. equinet set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.00 ($32.56).

ETR:AM3D opened at €12.14 ($14.12) on Monday. SLM Solutions Group has a 1-year low of €29.31 ($34.08) and a 1-year high of €49.75 ($57.85).

SLM Solutions Group Company Profile

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Sales and After Sales. The Machine Sales segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines for selective laser melting.

