Smart Sand (SND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 3,830,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 368% from the previous session’s volume of 819,182 shares.The stock last traded at $3.27 and had previously closed at $2.87.

The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SND. Zacks Investment Research cut Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Smart Sand from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Smart Sand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Smart Sand by 139.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 24,439 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Smart Sand by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Smart Sand by 28.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,786,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after purchasing an additional 611,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $118.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Smart Sand Company Profile (NASDAQ:SND)

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

