SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (SRU.UN) Receives C$32.42 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRU.UN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James cut SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd.

Shares of TSE SRU.UN traded up C$0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$31.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,912. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$28.56 and a 12-month high of C$33.30.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly Smart REIT, is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Company owns and manages approximately 30 million square feet in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centers, having national and regional retailers as well as neighborhood merchants.

