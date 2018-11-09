Smithfield Trust Co. Has $1.62 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Smithfield Trust Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,836,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,675,000 after acquiring an additional 456,144 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,529,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,925,000 after acquiring an additional 165,658 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 84,664 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 580,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,103,000 after acquiring an additional 152,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 561,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $109.37 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $101.37 and a twelve month high of $117.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

