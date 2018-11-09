Smithfield Trust Co. Has $271,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,635 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.94.

In related news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.18, for a total value of $386,410.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,606.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.07, for a total transaction of $3,470,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,805 shares in the company, valued at $28,044,991.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,464 shares of company stock worth $17,546,651 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina stock opened at $335.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.46. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.83 and a 1-year high of $372.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.26. Illumina had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

