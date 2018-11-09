Smithfield Trust Co. Invests $11.66 Million in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 232,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,660,000. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Smithfield Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 106.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,049,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 114,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 72,485 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $756,000.

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1095 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

