Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 372 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Smithfield Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 121.4% during the second quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 223.3% during the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $149.81 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.60 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

