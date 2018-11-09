Snovian.Space Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. Snovian.Space has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $96,035.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snovian.Space token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Kucoin and Bibox. Over the last seven days, Snovian.Space has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007825 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015530 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00149228 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00250762 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $657.20 or 0.10280625 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011231 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Snovian.Space Token Profile

Snovian.Space launched on October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 651,129,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,980,448 tokens. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico. Snovian.Space’s official website is tokensale.snov.io. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico. The official message board for Snovian.Space is medium.com/@ico_snovio.

Snovian.Space Token Trading

Snovian.Space can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tidex, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovian.Space should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snovian.Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

