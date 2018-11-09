Societe Generale Analysts Give Fortum Oyj (CPH) (FORTUM) a €23.60 Price Target

Societe Generale set a €23.60 ($27.44) price objective on Fortum Oyj (CPH) (HEL:FORTUM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Fortum Oyj (CPH) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Commerzbank set a €17.80 ($20.70) price objective on shares of Fortum Oyj (CPH) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.70 ($21.74) price objective on shares of Fortum Oyj (CPH) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €20.29 ($23.59).

HEL FORTUM opened at €17.84 ($20.74) on Tuesday. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of €12.69 ($14.76) and a 1 year high of €18.94 ($22.02).

Fortum Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the generation and sale of electricity and heat, and operation and maintenance of power plants, as well as energy-related services. The Company operates, along with its subsidiaries, in four business segments: Power, comprising the Company’s power generation, physical operation and trading, as well as expert services for power producers; Heat, consisting of combined heat and power generation (CHP), district heating and cooling activities and business-to-business heating solutions; Russia, including power and heat generation and sales in Russia, and Electricity Solutions, responsible for Fortum’s electricity sales.

